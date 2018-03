BRIEF-Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement With Tenet Healthcare

March 28 (Reuters) - Inovalon Holdings Inc:

* INOVALON ANNOUNCES NEW POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE

* ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET

* ‍VANTAGE SOLUTION IS BEING MADE AVAILABLE AS A MODULAR, CONFIGURABLE COMPONENT OF INOVALON ONE PLATFORM​

* ‍FOLLOWING PENDING ABILITY NETWORK DEAL, VANTAGE WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE AS AN APPLICATION WITHIN MYABILITY SOFTWARE PLATFORM​