BRIEF-Inovalon Holdings Q2 EPS $0.04

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Inovalon Holdings Inc:
* Reports Q2 2017 revenue $110.6 million
* Inovalon reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Q2 revenue $110.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expect approximately 17% year-over-year revenue growth in H2 2017 at midpoint of updated guidance
* Says company expects to see double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in second half of 2017
* Inovalon Holdings inc sees full-year 2017 revenue $447.1 million to $459.3 million
* FY2017 revenue view $445.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inovalon Holdings inc sees full-year 2017 diluted net income per share $0.13 to $0.16
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inovalon Holdings Inc sees full-year 2017 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.29 to $0.32
* Says on July 6, 2017, acquired Complex Care Solutions for approximately $3 million in cash and assumption of a similar amount of debt
* Says expected that acquisition of CCS will contribute an incremental $6 million in revenue during second half of 2017
* Says expected that acquisition of CCS will negatively impact adjusted EBITDA by approximately $2.5 million during second half of 2017
* Says company expects acquisition of CCS to be accretive to earnings in 2018