BRIEF-Inovio Accelerates Timeline For COVID-19 DNA Vaccine INO-4800

March 3 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO ACCELERATES TIMELINE FOR COVID-19 DNA VACCINE INO-4800

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HUMAN TRIALS FOR COVID-19 DNA VACCINE INO-4800 PLANNED FOR APRIL

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLANNED 1 MILLION DOSES OF INO-4800 COVID-19 DNA VACCINE PRODUCED FOR FURTHER TRIALS OR EMERGENCY USE BY END OF 2020

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - PLAN TO BEGIN HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS FOR COVID-19 VACCINE IN U.S. IN APRIL & SOON THEREAFTER IN CHINA & SOUTH KOREA