BRIEF-Inovio And Geneone Life Science Report Positive Phase 1/2A Clinical Data With Dna Vaccine Ino-4700 For Mers Coronavirus

April 28 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO AND GENEONE LIFE SCIENCE REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL DATA WITH DNA VACCINE INO-4700 FOR MERS CORONAVIRUS AT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF GENE & CELL THERAPY (ASGCT) CONFERENCE

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INO-4700 (GLS-5300) DNA VACCINE DEMONSTRATES 100% BINDING AND 92% NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODY RESPONSES AGAINST MERS-COV

* INOVIO - INO-4800 DNA VACCINE FOR COVID-19 CURRENTLY IN PHASE 1 TRIAL USES IDENTICAL STRATEGY TARGETING SPIKE PROTEIN, CELLECTRA INTRADERMAL DELIVERY

* INOVIO - PLANNING TO ADVANCE INO-4700 INTO A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN MIDDLE EAST WITH FUNDING BY COALITION FOR EPIDEMIC PREPAREDNESS INNOVATIONS