Nov 29 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO’S FURTHER ANALYSIS OF VGX-3100 PHASE 2B DATA REVEALS IMMUNE CORRELATES AND BIOMARKER SIGNATURES THAT PREDICTED CLINICAL EFFICACY

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍IN 2018, CO TO INITIATE PHASE 2 "PROOF-OF-CONCEPT" STUDY FOR TREATMENT OF HIGH GRADE ANAL NEOPLASIA