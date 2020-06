BRIEF-Inovio Announces Positive Interim Phase 1 Data For Ino-4800 Vaccine For Covid-19

June 30 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM PHASE 1 DATA FOR INO-4800 VACCINE FOR COVID-19

* INOVIO PHARMA - 94% OF PHASE 1 TRIAL PARTICIPANTS DEMONSTRATED OVERALL IMMUNE RESPONSES AT WEEK 6 AFTER 2 DOSES OF INO-4800 IN TRIAL WITH 40 HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - INOVIO TO BEGIN U.S. PHASE 2/3 EFFICACY STUDY THIS SUMMER UPON REGULATORY CONCURRENCE

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - THROUGH WEEK 8 INO-4800 REGIMEN WAS DEEMED SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS

* INOVIO PHARMA - IN PRECLINICAL ANIMAL CHALLENGE STUDY, INO-4800 PROVIDED FULL PROTECTION AGAINST SARS-COV-2 REPLICATION IN LUNGS IN MICE CHALLENGED WITH VIRUS