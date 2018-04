April 11 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO AWARDED UP TO $56 MILLION FROM CEPI TO ADVANCE DNA VACCINES AGAINST LASSA FEVER AND MERS

* ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP UNDER WHICH CO WILL DEVELOP VACCINE CANDIDATES AGAINST LASSA FEVER AND MIDDLE EAST RESPIRATORY SYNDROME

* 4700 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)