June 8 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio begins phase 3 clinical trial of VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical pre-cancer

* Plans to immediately begin recruiting patients for phase 3 trial

* Pivotal data from program will support potential licensure of VGX-3100 as first immunotherapy for this disease​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: