April 28 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN THE PHASE 1 U.S. TRIAL OF INO-4800 FOR COVID-19 DNA VACCINE; INTERIM RESULTS EXPECTED IN JUNE

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INO-4800 PHASE 2/3 U.S. CLINICAL TRIAL BEING PREPARED TO START THIS SUMMER