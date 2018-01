BRIEF-Inovio Enters License, Collaboration Agreement With Apollobio To Develop, Commercialize VGX-3100 In Greater China

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO ENTERS LICENSE AND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH APOLLOBIO TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE VGX-3100 IN GREATER CHINA

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BASED ON NEW AGREEMENT, APOLLOBIO WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $23 MILLION

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BASED ON NEW AGREEMENT, APOLLOBIO WILL MAKE POTENTIAL FUTURE PAYMENTS UP TO $20 MILLION UPON MEETING CERTAIN MILESTONES

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BASED ON NEW AGREEMENT, INOVIO IS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT TIERED ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON SALES

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - ENTERED AMENDED AGREEMENT PROVIDING APOLLOBIO WITH EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE VGX-3100 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: