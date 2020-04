BRIEF-Inovio Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Its Covid-19 Vaccine

April 6 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO INITIATES PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE AND PLANS FIRST DOSE TODAY

* INOVIO - U.S. FDA ACCEPTED CO’S IND APPLICATION FOR INO-4800, ITS DNA VACCINE CANDIDATE DESIGNED TO PREVENT COVID-19 INFECTION

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 1 STUDY OF INO-4800 WILL ENROLL UP TO 40 HEALTHY ADULT VOLUNTEERS

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INITIAL IMMUNE RESPONSES AND SAFETY DATA FROM STUDY ARE EXPECTED BY LATE SUMMER

* INOVIO- TO DATE, PRECLINICAL RESULTS FOR CO’S COVID VACCINE CONSISTENT WITH CO’S COMPLETED PHASE 1 VACCINE STUDY FOR MIDDLE EAST RESPIRATORY SYNDROME

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLANS TO HAVE ONE MILLION DOSES OF VACCINE AVAILABLE BY YEAR-END FOR ADDITIONAL TRIALS AND EMERGENCY USE