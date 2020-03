BRIEF-Inovio Interim Results Of An Open-Label Phase 2 Trial Of Vgx-3100 Show Efficacy Against Hpv-Associated Vulvar Dysplasia

March 30 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO INTERIM RESULTS OF AN OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 TRIAL OF VGX-3100 SHOW EFFICACY AGAINST HPV-ASSOCIATED VULVAR DYSPLASIA

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - REPORTING INTERIM DATA ON 10 SUBJECTS WHO COMPLETED PRIMARY ENDPOINT EVALUATION AT SIX MONTHS FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH VGX-3100

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - VGX-3100 DNA MEDICINE REDUCED QUALIFYING HIGH-RISK HPV 16/18-ASSOCIATED PRECANCEROUS VULVAR LESION AREA IN 80% OF PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: