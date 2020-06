June 4 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO AND IVI PARTNER WITH SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL TO START PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF INOVIO’S COVID-19 DNA VACCINE (INO-4800) IN SOUTH KOREA

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FIRST COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICAL STUDY APPROVED IN SOUTH KOREA FUNDED BY CEPI THROUGH INOVIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: