May 21 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV – THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STUDY IS PLANNING TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 24 PATIENTS AND WILL ADMINISTER AT LEAST THREE DOSES OF VGX-3100