March 9 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AT—MARKET EQUITY OFFERING SALES AGREEMENT DATED MAY 25, 2018 - SEC FILING

* INOVIO -AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF COMMON STOCK THAT CAN BE SOLD BY CO UNDER SALES AGREEMENT TO UP TO $250 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2Q0hwF5) Further company coverage: