BRIEF-Inovio Pharma Says Filed Complaint Seeking To Compel Vgxi Inc & Geneone Life Scienc To Facilitate Transfer Of Manufacturing Methods

June 3 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO PHARMA - FILED COMPLAINT SEEKING TO COMPEL VGXI, INC & GENEONE LIFE SCIENC TO FACILITATE TRANSFER OF MANUFACTURING METHODS, USING VGXI’S TECHNOLOGY

* INOVIO PHARMA - TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AS PERMITTED UNDER AGREEMENT TO ALLOW FOR LARGE-SCALE MANUFACTURE OF CO’S VACCINE CANDIDATE INO-4800 AGAINST COVID-19

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HAS A GOAL OF PRODUCING ONE MILLION DOSES OF INO-4800 BY END OF 2020

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - VGXI INFORMED CO IT DID NOT HAVE CAPACITY TO MANUFACTURE CO’S FULL ORDER OF DNA PLASMIDS ON REQUESTED TIMELINE

* INOVIO PHARMA - VGXI INFORMED CO IT WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO MANUFACTURE PLASMIDS FOR COMMERCIAL SALE OF INO-4800, IF IT WERE TO BE APPROVED FOR SALE

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - BEGAN DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER THIRD-PARTY CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS, AS PERMITTED BY SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - INTENDS TO ENGAGE ADDITIONAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS FOR PRODUCTION OF INO-4800