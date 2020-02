Feb 7 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ON FEB 7, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO AT-THE-MARKET EQUITY OFFERING SALES AGREEMENT DATED MAY 25, 2018

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AMENDMENT INCREASES OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $100 MILLION TO AN AGGREGATE OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $200 MILLION