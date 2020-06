BRIEF-Inovio Receives $71 Million Contract From U.S. Department Of Defense

June 23 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO RECEIVES $71 MILLION CONTRACT FROM U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE TO SCALE UP MANUFACTURE OF CELLECTRA® 3PSP SMART DEVICE AND PROCUREMENT OF CELLECTRA® 2000 FOR COVID-19 DNA VACCINE

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - TO REPORT ON INTERIM U.S. PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS IN LATE JUNE

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PREPARING FOR U.S. PHASE 2/3 EFFICACY STUDY TO BEGIN THIS SUMMER