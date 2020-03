March 26 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO REPORTS POSITIVE INTERIM PHASE 2 VGX-3100 RESULTS IN PATIENTS WITH HPV-ASSOCIATED ANAL DYSPLASIA

* INOVIO- VGX-3100 DNA CLEARED HIGH-RISK HPV 16/18-ASSOCIATED PRECANCEROUS LESIONS IN 50% PATIENTS, REDUCED NUMBER OF LESIONS IN 75% PATIENTS