BRIEF-Inovio Says COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate To Enter Phase 2/3 Study In Sept - Conf Call

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE TO ENTER PHASE 2/3 STUDY IN SEPTEMBER - CONF CALL

* INOVIO SAYS IN PROCESS OF FINALIZING ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING PARTNERSHIPS IN THE U.S. AND EUROPE TO FULFILL VACCINE CANDIDATE PRODUCTION GOAL OF 1 MILLION DOSES IN 2020 AND 100 MILLION BY 2021 - CONF CALL

* INOVIO SAYS EXPECT DATA UPDATES FROM CHINA, SOUTH KOREA COVID-19 VACCINE STUDIES IN Q4 - CONF CALL

* INOVIO PLANS TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS ABOUT EXPANDING VACCINE MANUFACTURING CONSORTIUM IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS - CONF CALL

* INOVIO SAYS AIMS TO SECURE ADDITIONAL EXTERNAL FUNDING TO SCALE UP MANUFACTURING OF VACCINE CANDIDATE FOR COVID-19 - CONF CALL

* INOVIO SAYS PHASE 2/3 COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL WILL BE IN THE SAME ORDER OF MAGINITUDE AS NIH’S MASTER PROTOCOL - CONF CALL

* INOVIO SAYS DON’T THINK WILL BE PRACTICALLY LIMITED BY THE NUMBER OF VOLUNTEERS FOR PHASE 3 COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL - CONF CALL

* INOVIO SAYS FOLLOWING UP WITH PATIENTS FROM PHASE 1 COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL 13 MONTHS AFTER FINAL DOSE, TO SEE DURABILITY OF IMMUNE RESPONSE - CONF CALL

* INOVIO SAYS ITS VACCINE CANDIDATE CAN BE KEPT AT ROOM TEMPERATURE FOR OVER A YEAR AND IN NORMAL REFRIGERATION FOR UP TO 5 YEARS - CONF CALL

* INOVIO SAYS EXPLORING PARTNERSHIPS BEYOND U.S. AND EUROPE FOR MANUFACTURING PARTNERSHIPS FOR VACCINE CANDIDATE - CONF CALL

* INOVIO EXPECTS ITS COVID-19 VACCINE WILL BE PRICED SIMILAR TO THOSE ANNOUNCED BY OTHER COMPANIES - CONF CALL

* INOVIO SAYS “AT LEAST IN THE FIRST SEVERAL YEARS”, COVID-19 VACCINE REVENUE WILL BE REPETITIVE LIKE FOR FLU VACCINE - CONF CALL

* INOVIO SAYS EXPECT EUA APPROVAL FOR COVID-19 VACCINE SOME TIME IN 2021 - CONF CALL

* INOVIO SAYS EXPECT RESULTS FROM A NON-HUMAN PRIMATE STUDY UNDER OPERATION WARP SPEED IN THE "NEXT FEW MONTHS"- CONF CALL