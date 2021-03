March 1 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO EXPECTS TO COMPLETE PHASE TWO SEGMENT OF MID-TO-LATE STAGE U.S. TRIAL OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE IN EARLY SECOND QUARTER: CONF CALL

* INOVIO ADVANCING WORK TO TEST POTENTIAL USAGE OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE AS A SEASONAL BOOSTER: CONF CALL