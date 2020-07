July 2 (Reuters) -

* INOZYME PHARMA INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $86.3 MILLION – SEC FILING

* INOZYME PHARMA INC - EXPECT THAT SHARES WILL TRADE ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL ‘’INZY.’’

* INOZYME PHARMA INC SAYS BOFA SECURITIES, COWEN, PIPER SANDLER, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* INOZYME PHARMA INC - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR PURPOSE OF CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE