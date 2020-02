Feb 12 (Reuters) - Inpex Corp:

* INPEX OFFICIAL SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS BRENT OIL TO RISE TO $65 (FROM AROUND $55 NOW) EVENTUALLY, KEEPS AVERAGE FORECAST FOR 2020 AT $60

* INPEX OFFICIAL SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT HAD ANY DIRECT IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK BUT IF OIL PRICE CONTINUES TO FALL IT COULD HAVE IMPACT