BRIEF-Inphi reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $1.15 from continuing operations
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Inphi reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $1.15 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Inphi Corp

* Inphi Corp announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $1.15 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33 to $0.39 excluding items

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $84.3 million to $88.3 million

* Q3 revenue $84.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $84.9 million

* Inphi Corp - Q4 ‍GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 59.9 pct to 61.4 pct​

* Inphi Corp - ‍Q4 non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 70.6 pct to 71.6 pct​

* Inphi Corp - Q4 ‍GAAP results are expected to be a net loss of $0.28 - $0.34 per basic share​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $87.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

