BRIEF-Inpixon Announces Plans To Spin-Off Inpixon USA As A Separate Public Company

April 17 (Reuters) - Inpixon:

* INPIXON ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SPIN-OFF INPIXON USA AS A SEPARATE PUBLIC COMPANY

* INPIXON - FOLLOWING PROPOSED TRANSACTION, SYSOREX WILL BECOME AN INDEPENDENT PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

* INPIXON - ON COMPLETION OF PROPOSED DEAL, PLANS TO CONTINUE TO FOCUS OPERATIONS RELATED TO DEVELOPMENT OF INDOOR POSITIONING ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY

* INPIXON - EXPECTS MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE COMPRISED OF SAME MANAGEMENT TEAM AS PRIOR TO SPIN-OFF AND CONTINUE TO BE LED BY NADIR ALI

* INPIXON - TO DISTRIBUTE SYSOREX’S SHARES AS DIVIDEND TO HOLDERS OF INPIXON STOCK AND SOME OTHER HOLDERS OF INPIXON WARRANTS

* INPIXON - WILL REMAIN HEADQUARTERED IN PALO ALTO, CALIF. AND CONTINUE TO TRADE ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “INPX”

* INPIXON - EXPECT PROPOSED DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION WILL BE TAX FREE TO INPIXON STOCKHOLDERS FOR U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES