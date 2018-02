Feb 6 (Reuters) - Inpixon:

* INPIXON EFFECTS REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

* INPIXON - BOARD APPROVED REVERSE STOCK SPLIT OF COMMON STOCK WHEREBY 30 SHARES WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE COMBINED INTO 1 SHARE

* INPIXON - ‍REVERSE SPLIT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON FEB 6, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: