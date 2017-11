Nov 14 (Reuters) - Inpixon:

* Inpixon files for non-timely 10-Q‍​ - SEC filing

* Inpixon says expects revenues for three months ended September 30, 2017 will be about 6% higher than comparable period in the prior year

* Inpixon - net loss attributable to common stockholders for three months Sept 30 expected to increase by about 113% from comparable period in prior year Source text: (bit.ly/2iX9iMN) Further company coverage: