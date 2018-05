May 10 (Reuters) - InPlay Oil Corp:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS HIGHLIGHTED BY A 24% INCREASE IN LIGHT OIL PRODUCTION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.05

* QTRLY OIL AND NATURAL GAS SALES $19.909 MILLION VERSUS $15.149 MILLION

* QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION IS UP 14% TO 4,415 BOE/D COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017

* FORECASTED 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 4,400 BOE/D- 4,500 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: