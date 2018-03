BRIEF-InPlay Oil Reports Qtrly Adj FFO Per Share $0.13​

March 21 (Reuters) - Inplay Oil Corp:

* INPLAY OIL CORP. ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND RESERVES INCLUDING AN 11% INCREASE IN PROVED DEVELOPED PRODUCING LIGHT OIL RESERVES

* INPLAY OIL CORP - QTRLY PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS REVENUE C$18.0 MILLION VERSUS C$10.6 MILLION

* INPLAY OIL CORP QTRLY ‍ADJ FFO PER SHARE $0.13​

* INPLAY OIL CORP - QTRLY COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* INPLAY OIL CORP QTRLY ‍ TOTAL DAILY PRODUCTION VOLUMES 4,185 BOE/D VERSUS 2,712 BOE/D​

* INPLAY OIL - ‍ PLANS TO FOCUS ON WILLESDEN GREEN CARDIUM AS KEY GROWTH PLATFORM OVER NEAR TERM WHILE TAKING MEASURED PACE TO ITS DUVERNAY DEVELOPMENT​

* INPLAY OIL CORP - EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 4,400 BOE/DAY - 4,500 BOE/DAY

* INPLAY OIL CORP - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE FORECASTED AT $38.0 MILLION

* INPLAY OIL CORP - ‍2018 ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY OVER 40% COMPARED TO 2017​