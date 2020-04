April 20 (Reuters) - Pacific Biosciences of California Inc :

* INQABA BIOTEC ACQUIRES THE FIRST PACBIO SEQUEL II SYSTEM IN AFRICA

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA - ANNOUNCED ADDITION OF A PACBIO SEQUEL II SYSTEM TO INQABA BIOTEC'S PORTFOLIO OF GENOMICS SERVICES