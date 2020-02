Feb 25 (Reuters) - Insas Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 46.1 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 31.2 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 56.1 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 8.7 MILLION RGT

* SHORT TERM OUTLOOK OF TECHNOLOGY UNIT CLOUDED DUE TO COVID-19, BOARD IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC UNIT WILL HAVE POSITIVE EARNINGS FOR FY20 Source text here Further company coverage: