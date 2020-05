May 21 (Reuters) - Insas Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 62.6 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 37.1 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 28.5 MILLION RGT

* CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC TECHNOLOGY & IT-RELATED MANUFACTURING, TRADING & SERVICES DIVISION WILL MAINTAIN POSITIVE EARNINGS FOR FY2020

* FOR TECHNOLOGY UNIT, SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK CLOUDED DUE TO IMMEDIATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPERATIONS & RESULTS