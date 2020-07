July 7 (Reuters) - Inseego Corp:

* INSEEGO CORP FILES FOR OFFER AND SALE OF UP TO $80.0 MILLION OF 3.25% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 BY THE SELLING SECURITYHOLDERS - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2ChqYjj] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)