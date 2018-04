BRIEF-Inside Secure Q1 Consolidated Revenue Up At 10.1 Million Dollars

April 19 (Reuters) - INSIDE SECURE SA:

* INSIDE SECURE ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN Q1 2018

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $10.1 MILLION VERSUS $ 7.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS TO ANTICIPATE SUSTAINING STRONG REVENUE GROWTH WITH ACCELERATED GROWTH OF ITS CORE BUSINESS IN 2018 OVER 2017

* ANTICIPATES OPERATING EXPENSES TO INCREASE TO BETWEEN $38.5 MILLION AND $40.0 MILLION IN 2018

* ANTICIPATES OPERATING EXPENSES TO INCREASE IN 2018, BEFORE GETTING BACK TO A NORMATIVE EBITDA MARGIN GREATER THAN 20 PERCENT