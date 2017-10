Oct 20 (Reuters) - INSIDE SECURE SA:

* ‍$11.4 MILLION: Q3 2017 REVENUE​

* ‍2017 OBJECTIVE REITERATED​

* ‍IN Q4 2017, COMPANY EXPECTS LICENSE REVENUE TO REMAIN STRONG​

* Q4 ‍REVENUES FROM ROYALTIES TO DEPEND ON COLLECTION OF TECHNOLOGY​ FROM CO‘S CONTRACTOR CUSTOMER

* SEES H2 OPERATING EXPENSES FROM $16 MILLION TO $16.5 MILLION (VERSUS FROM $17 MILLION TO $17.5 MILLION STATED BEFORE)​

* SEES SUSTAINED PROFITABILITY IN CORE SECURITY SOFTWARE AND TECHNOLOGY LICENSING BUSINESS ON FY BASIS​