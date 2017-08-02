BRIEF-Insight Enterprises Inc Q2 earnings per share $1.11

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Insight Enterprises Inc

* Insight Enterprises Inc reports record second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.14

* Q2 earnings per share $1.11

* Q2 sales $1.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.68 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.15 to $3.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Insight Enterprises Inc - ‍for full year 2017, company now expects its business to deliver sales growth of 17% to 19% compared to 2016​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $6.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: