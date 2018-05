BRIEF-Insight Enterprises Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.90

Insight Enterprises Inc:

* INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND INCREASES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 SALES $1.76 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.53 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.35 TO $4.45

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO DELIVER SALES GROWTH IN MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE COMPARED TO 2017

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.96, REVENUE VIEW $6.85 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASED ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 TO BETWEEN $4.35 AND $4.45