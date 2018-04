April 5 (Reuters) - Insignia Systems Inc:

* INSIGNIA SYSTEMS SAYS ‍ON APRIL 4, BOARD APPROVED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZING CO TO REPURCHASE UPTO $3 MLN OF CO'S COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2JmynwR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)