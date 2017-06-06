FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Insignia Systems says total bookings for pops programs to remain relatively flat for remainder of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Insignia Systems Inc:

* Says as of May 29, 2017, pops bookings for quarter ending June 30, 2017 were trending slightly below same point in Q2 of 2016

* Total bookings for pops programs set to run in remainder of 2017 remain relatively flat compared to same point in 2016 - SEC filing

* Although Co expects new sales opportunities in H2 of 2017, it continues to project loss for 2017 as result of investments necessary to restart revenue growth Source text: (bit.ly/2sNUYcT) Further company coverage:

