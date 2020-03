BRIEF-Insimbi Industrial Says To Date Covid-19 Has Not Affected Group's Sales

March 20 (Reuters) - Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: ISB - UPDATE ON IMPACT OF THE CORONOVIRUS (COVID-19) ON INSIMBI

* INSIMBI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD - TO DATE COVID-19 HAS NOT AFFECTED GROUP’S SALES, AND GROUP HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT OPERATIONAL DISRUPTIONS.

* INSIMBI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD - APPROPRIATE CONTINGENCY PLANS ARE BEING DEVELOPED TO ADDRESS KNOWN POTENTIAL RISKS FROM VIRUS

* INSIMBI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD - APPROPRIATE CONTINGENCY PLANS ARE BEING DEVELOPED TO ADDRESS KNOWN POTENTIAL RISKS.