BRIEF-Insmed - Positive Results From Phase 2 Willow Study Of Brensocatib

June 24 (Reuters) - Insmed Inc:

* POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 WILLOW STUDY OF BRENSOCATIB IN PATIENTS WITH NON-CYSTIC FIBROSIS BRONCHIECTASIS PRESENTED AT ATS VIRTUAL CLINICAL TRIALS SESSION

* INSMED INC - BRENSOCATIB SHOWN TO REDUCE TIME TO FIRST PULMONARY EXACERBATION AND REDUCE RATE OF EXACERBATIONS VERSUS PLACEBO

* INSMED INC - NEW DATA DEMONSTRATE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN NEUTROPHIL ELASTASE REDUCTION AND RISK OF EXACERBATION IN PATIENTS TREATED WITH BRENSOCATIB

* INSMED - WILLOW STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* INSMED INC - BRENSOCATIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN STUDY

* INSMED - TREATMENT WITH BRENSOCATIB 10 MG RESULTED IN SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN RATE OF PULMONARY EXACERBATIONS VERSUS PLACEBO

* INSMED - PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 3 PROGRAM FOR BRENSOCATIB IN BRONCHIECTASIS IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: