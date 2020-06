June 8 (Reuters) - Insmed Inc:

* INSMED RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR BRENSOCATIB IN PATIENTS WITH NON-CYSTIC FIBROSIS BRONCHIECTASIS (NCFBE)

* INSMED INC - EXPECTS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 PROGRAM FOR BRENSOCATIB IN BRONCHIECTASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020