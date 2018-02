BRIEF-Insmed Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.85

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Insmed Inc:

* INSMED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.85

* AS OF DEC 31, 2017, INSMED HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $381.2 MILLION AND DEBT OF $55.0 MILLION

* ON TRACK TO FILE NDA BEFORE END OF MARCH AND ANTICIPATE A PRIORITY REVIEW

* EXPECTS CASH BASED OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL , OTHER CASH INVESTMENTS TO BE IN RANGE OF $145 MILLION TO $165 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S