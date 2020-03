BRIEF-Insmed Says It Suspends Revenue Guidance

March 16 (Reuters) - Insmed Inc:

* INSMED PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* INSMED INC - DIRECTS EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING COMMERCIAL FIELD FORCE, TO WORK FROM HOME AND SUSPENDS REVENUE GUIDANCE

* INSMED INC - ASTRAZENECA EXERCISES EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO DEVELOP INS1007 IN CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE OR ASTHMA

* INSMED INC - HAS OBSERVED NO DISRUPTIONS TO DATE IN ITS SUPPLY CHAIN FOR PRODUCTION OF ARIKAYCE

* INSMED INC - SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION IN JAPAN FOR ARIKAYCE

* INSMED INC - BELIEVES IT HAS ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF FINISHED PRODUCT ON HAND TO SUPPORT ITS COMMERCIAL EFFORTS FOR AT LEAST NEXT 7 MONTHS

* INSMED INC - HAS NO CURRENT SUPPLY ISSUES AND CONTINUES TO SEE USE OF ARIKAYCE

* INSMED - GENERAL UNCERTAINTY REGARDING IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ARIKAYCE PATIENT POPULATION AND THEIR PHYSICIANS HAS LED CO TO SUSPEND 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE