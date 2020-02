Feb 25 (Reuters) - Insmed Inc:

* INSMED - SEES FULL-YEAR 2020 ARIKAYCE REVENUE OF $180 MILLION TO $220 MILLION

* INSMED - ANTICIPATES A POTENTIAL LAUNCH OF ARIKAYCE IN GERMANY BY END OF 2020, FOLLOWED SHORTLY THEREAFTER BY UK

* INSMED - EXPECTS ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $340 MILLION TO $360 MILLION FOR 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/37ZjEDk) Further company coverage: