BRIEF-Inspiration Health Announces Proposed Acquisition Of S.L.E. Limited

June 19 (Reuters) - Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC:

* INSPIRATION HEALTH - ACQUISITION, PLACING, OPEN OFFER AND NOTICE OF GM

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - PROPOSED PLACING & SUBSCRIPTION TO RAISE £16.5 MILLION

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF S.L.E. LIMITED

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - ACQUISITION OF S.L.E LIMITED FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF £18.0 MILLION OF WHICH £16.2 MILLION IS PAYABLE IN CASH

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - CASH CONSIDERATION TO BE FUNDED BY A PLACING AND SUBSCRIPTION OF 25.4 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE - ACQUISITION OF S.L.E LIMITED FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF £18.0 MILLION OF WHICH £1.8 MILLION IS PAYABLE IN CONSIDERATION SHARES

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - CASH CONSIDERATION IS TO BE FUNDED B NEW £5.0 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HSBC

