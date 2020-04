BRIEF-Inspiration Health Says 15% Rev Growth To £17.8 Mln In FY

April 21 (Reuters) - Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC:

* INSPIRATION HEALTH - FINAL RESULTS

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - 15% REVENUE GROWTH TO £17.8M INCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM VIOMEDEX IN FY

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - 12% REVENUE GROWTH ON LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS IN FY

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - FY GROSS MARGIN IMPROVED FROM 45.5% TO 48.2%

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £1.1M (FY2019: £1.2M) AFTER EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP - DEMAND FOR GROUP’S OWN BRANDED PRODUCTS IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE DURING PERIOD OF COVID-19 VIRUS OUTBREAK AND BEYOND

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP - EXPECT THAT INCREMENTAL INCREASE IN REVENUES WILL AT LEAST OFFSET ANY SHORT-TERM OPERATIONAL IMPACT

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE - STARTED CURRENT YEAR WELL & DESPITE UNCERTAINTIES EXPECT TO ACHIEVE STRONG REVENUE GROWTH