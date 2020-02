Feb 20 (Reuters) - Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC:

* INSPIRATION HEALTH - TRADING UPDATE

* VIOMEDEX PERFORMED IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS DURING FOUR MONTHS SINCE ACQUISITION AND CONTRIBUTED TO OVERALL GROWTH OF GROUP

* PERFORMED AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS & SEES 15% INCREASE IN GROUP REVENUE IN FY OVER PRIOR FY TO ABOUT £17.8M

* EBITDA FOR FY IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN RANGE OF £2.0 TO £2.1M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: