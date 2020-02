BRIEF-Inspiration Healthcare Announces Retirement Of Mike Briant, Group's CFO

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC:

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE - MIKE BRIANT, GROUP’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL BE RETIRING FROM BOARD AT END OF JUNE 2020

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE - BRIANT HAS AGREED TO CONTINUE TO WORK WITH GROUP DURING A HANDOVER PERIOD WHICH WILL END IN NOVEMBER 2020

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE - IT IS INTENDED THAT JONATHAN BALLARD WILL BECOME GROUP’S CFO WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JULY 2020

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE - FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING BALLARD'S PROPOSED APPOINTMENT TO INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE BOARD TO BE MADE IN DUE COURSE