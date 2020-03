March 20 (Reuters) - Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC:

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE - CONTINUES TO WORK PROACTIVELY WITH DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE IN DEALING WITH COVID-19 SITUATION IN UK

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE - RECEIVED FURTHER ORDERS FROM UK NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE FOR IMMEDIATE SUPPLY OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND VENTILATORS

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE - ORDERS HAVE A COMBINED TOTAL VALUE OF OVER £4MILLION